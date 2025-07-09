Denver International Airport to offer drop-in child care for employees

Help is on the way for working parents at Denver International Airport. A new drop-in child care center aims to support employees struggling to find reliable care. It's set to open next year.



CBS

The center, under construction on the airport's fourth floor, is a first-of-its-kind facility designed specifically for the airport's workforce. Airport leaders say the initiative is a direct response to the region's growing child care crisis.

"We know that with that growing need, we need to be responsive to employees," said Andrea Albo, deputy chief of staff at Denver International Airport. A working parent herself, Albo understands the challenges firsthand.



Andrea Albo, deputy chief of staff at Denver International Airport CBS

"Not only is it financially challenging to meet the needs of what child care demands, it's inaccessible for some families," she said.

Earlier this year, airport officials distributed a survey to employees about child care. The results were striking: 55% of respondents said the lack of child care was a barrier, and some even said they would consider leaving their jobs if a solution wasn't found.

The area surrounding the airport is considered a "child care desert," with limited access to licensed facilities. According to airport data, only 11% of infants in Denver International Airport employee-dense neighborhoods have access to licensed care. Meanwhile, nearly half of the airport's 40,000 employees are in their prime child-rearing years, said Albo.

CBS

The upcoming center will serve up to 20 children and will be open to employees attending training or interviews free of cost.

"We do not want care to be a barrier to their participation," Albo said. "This is only for those types of interactions -- for the larger airport-wide model, that's still to be determined."

Airport officials say the initiative is part of a broader effort to invest in their people and support employee retention.

"Here at DEN, we see this as an investment in our community and our people as part of our growth," Albo said.