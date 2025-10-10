Driver facing multiple charges in fatal shuttle bus crash near Denver International Airport

A bus driver involved in a crash near Denver International Airport in July that killed one man and left 10 other people injured is now facing multiple charges in connection with the collision.

John Hughes and his family were heading to a reunion in Colorado when they took the shuttle bus to get a rental car. As the shuttle turned left at the intersection of East 81st Avenue and Tower Road, police say a truck traveling through the intersection collided with the bus.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, "The crash occurred when the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Tower Road and the shuttle bus waiting to make a left-hand turn on a flashing yellow arrow at East 81st Avenue turned in front of the truck, which had the right-of-way."

Hughes and two others were ejected from the bus. He died at the scene. A total of eight people on the bus, plus the driver and passenger inside the truck, were injured in the crash.

John Hughes, center, was killed in a crash on Sunday, July 13, 2025, when the shuttle he was riding in near Denver International Airport was involved in a crash. Hughes Family

The crash moved up plans for road safety projects in the area. Now, drivers will only be able to make left turns at 81st Avenue and Tower Road on a green arrow.

On Thursday, the CCPD announced that they are suggesting the bus driver, Kwame Adjei-Broni, be charged with multiple offenses in connection with the crash, including careless driving causing death, careless driving causing injury and failure to yield.

The department will now present the information in its investigation to Colorado's 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.