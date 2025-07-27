Watch CBS News
Traffic changes near Denver International Airport moved up after crash involving parking lot shuttle

By
Christa Swanson
Traffic changes near Denver International Airport moved up after crash involving parking lot shuttle
Planned changes near the Denver International Airport have been moved up after a fatal crash involving a parking service shuttle earlier this month.

On July 15, a shuttle belonging to an off-site parking service near the airport was in a crash with a pickup truck, which claimed the life of one of the shuttle passengers and seriously injured several others. Since then, plans for several projects to improve road safety in the area have been moved up.

Now, drivers will only be able to make left turns at 81st Avenue and Tower Road on a green arrow. Several more intersections will soon see that change as well, including:

  • Tower Road and 83rd Avenue and at 88th Avenue
  • E. 104th Avenue at Hwy 2 and at Chambers Road 

In a statement Friday, the Commerce City Police Department said, "Starting today, we hope to prevent future tragedies. Our investigation into the fatal shuttle bus vs pickup truck crash from two weeks ago is ongoing, and we are still working to determine fault. But we hope this change makes this dangerous intersection a little safer for you."

