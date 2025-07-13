Watch CBS News
1 killed, several seriously injured in shuttle bus crash near Denver International Airport

Austen Erblat
One person has died and more were seriously injured in an early morning crash involving a shuttle bus and a pickup truck near Denver International Airport, according to Commerce City police.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. at Tower Road and East 81st Avenue, police said.

Few details were immediately available as investigators work to learn what happened, but Commerce City police did say that someone on the shuttle was killed in the crash and approximately 10 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken bones.

Both drivers remained on scene and the shuttle belonged to an off-site parking service, not to the airport itself, police said.

