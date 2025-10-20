Dre Greenlaw of the Broncos suspended for a game by NFL after yelling at referee

Denver linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended by the NFL for one game following Sunday's Broncos comeback win over the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High.

CBS

After the game-winning field goal, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.

CBS Sports Colorado photojournalist Brian Madden captured these images showing Dre Greenlaw yelling at a referee in the moments after the Broncos game against the Giants ended, and the referee throwing a flag and pointing at Greenlaw. CBS

There did not appear to be any physical contact between the ref and the player. The referee threw a flag and pointed at Greenlaw as Greelaw was directed away from the ref by a teammate.

Greenlaw was playing in his first game of the season after missing the first six contests due to a quad injury. He is able to return to Broncos active roster next Monday, one day after the Broncos play the Cowboys. He has three days to appeal the suspension.