Dre Greenlaw of the Broncos suspended for a game by NFL after yelling at referee
Denver linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended by the NFL for one game following Sunday's Broncos comeback win over the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High.
After the game-winning field goal, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.
There did not appear to be any physical contact between the ref and the player. The referee threw a flag and pointed at Greenlaw as Greelaw was directed away from the ref by a teammate.
Greenlaw was playing in his first game of the season after missing the first six contests due to a quad injury. He is able to return to Broncos active roster next Monday, one day after the Broncos play the Cowboys. He has three days to appeal the suspension.