Downtown Denver Islamic Center prepares for Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan begins at sundown on Friday. For many Muslims in Colorado, it's a time of increased worship and reflection.

According to the U.S. Census, there are about 70,000 people in Colorado of the Muslim faith.

At the Downtown Denver Islamic Center, the faithful will be preparing food for families in need over the weekend. Last year the center distributed 20,000 meals.

The month of Ramadan also includes fundraising so all families have the opportunity to celebrate.

"We want them to end Ramadan safely, buy new clothes because it's part of the tradition that people end Ramadan with kids celebrating and having some kind of like gifts like Christmas gifts for Christians and stuff like that," said Imam Muhammad Kolila with the Downtown Denver Islamic Center.

People also observe the holy month by fasting daily and then holding "break the fast" gatherings. The fasting is meant to encourage worshippers to be more conscious and self-aware.

"Many of the Muslims break their fast with communities or with friends or with family, some of the people who do not have family, they're struggling with that, the mosques like here in this mosque we have every night Iftar dinners when everybody's invited," said Kolila.

Home cooked meals are prepared by members of the mosque each night for 30 nights.