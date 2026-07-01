Douglas County revives canceled Colorado fireworks show in Highlands Ranch

Douglas County has reversed its decision to cancel the 4th of July fireworks show in Highlands Ranch. The fireworks display will go on at 9 p.m. Saturday at Highland Heritage Regional Park.

In May, the Highlands Ranch Community Association and Highlands Ranch Metro District announced they had "made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Fourth of July fireworks display due to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, extreme drought, and elevated fire danger."

Highland Heritage Regional Park CBS

After revisiting that decision on Tuesday, the commission decided to go ahead with the professional fireworks display, which is allowed under the fire restrictions. They did confirm that personal fireworks use is banned under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

According to a post on the Douglas County website, the fireworks will be launched from an irrigated bluegrass field with members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Metro Fire Rescue monitoring the site throughout the event. The post also states that fire suppression resources will be stationed on-site.

The online post also states that if Douglas County enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions before the event, the fireworks display will be canceled.

Artur Debat / Getty Images

Several communities across Colorado have canceled 4th of July fireworks displays due to several wildfires burning in the state and the growing threat of fire risk. Three firefighters were killed over the weekend while fighting the Knowles Fire in western Colorado.

See a list of other fireworks displays taking place on the Fourth of July in the Denver metro area.