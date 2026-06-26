See the list of this year's Fourth of July professional fireworks shows in the Denver area

There are lots of cities and towns in the Denver area that are hosting professional fireworks shows on the Fourth of July this year.

Fans watch fireworks at Coors Field to celebrate the Fourth of July after the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies on July 4, 2025. Casey Paul/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Here are the shows taking place on July 4 in the Denver metro area:

Arvada

The City of Arvada's annual fireworks display is scheduled to take place at Stenger Soccer Complex.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Stenger Soccer Complex

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Aurora

The "4th of July Spectacular" takes place at the Aurora Municipal Center, located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Aurora Municipal Center

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Brighton

Brighton's Fourth of July festival takes place in Carmichael Park at 650 East Southern Street. Fireworks will be set off after the band Thumpin' performs.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: After concert

Location: Carmichael Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info



Broomfield

Broomfield's Great American Picnic takes place at Broomfield County Commons Park, which is located at 13200 Sheridan Boulevard.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:15

Location: Broomfield County Commons Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Castle Rock

The Town of Castle Rock is planning to launch their Independence Day fireworks display from Miller's Landing. The town is hosting a Independence Day Celebration at Festival Park, and the fireworks can be viewed from there, or several other locations in town.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Former Acme Brick facility

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Commerce City

Fireworks will be set off outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park as part of Commerce City's 4thFEST celebration. They will be launched after the third of three rugby matches in the stadium.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: At the conclusion of the World Rugby Nations Cup

Location: Outside DICK's Sporting Goods Park

Admission: 4thFEST is free, paid tickets required to see the rugby games

Link: More Info

Denver - Colorado Rockies games

Fans attending the July 4 Colorado Rockies home game at Coors Field will be treated to fireworks at the conclusion of the baseball game. There will also be fireworks for the game the night before -- July 3.

Date: July 3 & 4 (against the San Francisco Giants)

Time: The fireworks are usually launched 20 to 30 minutes after the final out.

Location: Coors Field

Admission: Tickets required

Link: More Info

Englewood

In addition to all of its residents, the city of Englewood invites residents of Littleton, Sheridan, Arapahoe County and the South Suburban Parks & Recreation to their Independence Day Celebration.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Cornerstone Park and Belleview Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info



Lone Tree

Lone Tree's city fireworks display will be launched from Prairie Sky Park, and they'll be viewable from many different locations in the city.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Prairie Sky Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Longmont

You can watch a fireworks show in Longmont at 9:30 p.m. There will also be a drone show right before then.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireworks can be viewed "from many vantage points across the city."

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Louisville

The city of Louisville launches their annual fireworks show from Coal Creek Golf Course.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Coal Creek Golf Course

Admission: Free

Link: More Info



Northglenn

Fireworks are part of the July 4th Festival in Northglenn at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Parker

Fireworks on July Fourth will be visible from many parts of the town of Parker.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireworks launch northeast of Salisbury Park, although town officials encourage watching the fireworks from other areas, too

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

Thornton

Thornton's fireworks display is called "Red, White & BOOM!" Fantabulous Fireworks.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Carpenter Park Fields

Admission: Free

Link:

More Info

Westminster

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Westminster City Park

Admission: Free

Link: More Info

There are other fireworks displays taking place in the Denver area on days other than July 4, including Lafayette (June 27), Glendale (June 2), Erie (July 3) and Littleton (July 3).