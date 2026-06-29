Names released of 3 firefighters who died in Colorado while responding to wildfire

The names of the three firefighters who died in Colorado while responding to a wildfire over the weekend were released on Monday morning. The firefighters who died have been identified as Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson.

Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Rifle Helitack; Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona, was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest; Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama, was assigned to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Rifle Helitack.

The Snyder Fire is burning along the Colorado-Utah border. U.S. Wildland Fire Service

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the firefighters were assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and were engaged in initial attack operations on the Knowles Fire when the incident occurred. Two additional firefighters were injured during the incident and are receiving medical care.

The five fighters were caught in a "burnover," according to the U.S. Department of Interior. Officials said a burnover occurs when firefighters are overtaken or trapped by a wildfire and take cover under protective shelters carried in their packs. Firefighters are trained to use their limbs to hold the corners of the shelters to the ground and create the best possible seal from heat and gases as flames pass over them.

"We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens," said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy in a statement. "Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss. These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism, and selflessness that define the wildland fire service. Please join me and my family in keeping our thoughts and prayers with the families of the fallen and our injured firefighters and their families."

The Snyder Fire has merged with the Jones Fire and subsequently overtook the Knowles and Gore fires, according to the Forest Service. The latest estimate of the Snyder Fire's size is more than 28,000 acres along the Colorado-Utah border with no containment.

The Knowles Fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Knowles Canyon in the southern section of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, southwest of Fruita.

An interagency complex incident management team has assumed command of the Snyder Fire.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration after news of the firefighters' deaths over the weekend. A serious accident investigation team has been mobilized and is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the Forest Service.