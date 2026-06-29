Douglas County weighs reviving canceled fireworks show in Highlands Ranch despite wildfire concerns

A fireworks display in Highlands Ranch that was canceled for fear of wildfire risk could be reignited by Douglas County commissioners.

It's the quintessential Fourth of July tradition, but this year some Coloradans feel fireworks aren't worth the risk.

"We're in a drought. There's no doubt about it. I look at the grass," said Highlands Ranch resident Bridget McEowen.

"That's really dangerous. I mean, one ember gets on somebody's roof. All of this is like a big tinderbox," said Highlands Ranch resident Kelly Mayr.

In May, the Highlands Ranch Community Association and Highlands Ranch Metro District announced they had "made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Fourth of July fireworks display due to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, extreme drought, and elevated fire danger." They opted instead to throw a free Star-Spangled Birthday Bash concert on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at Highland Heritage Regional Park. It will include a drone show finale. On July 4, there will be an Independence Day 5K at 7:30 a.m. in the Town Center and a Fourth of July Parade at 9 a.m.

Highland Heritage Regional Park CBS

"I thought it was the right decision," Mayr said.

But Douglas County leaders weren't ready to part with the pyrotechnics.

Earlier this month, commissioners directed staff to move forward with plans for a fireworks or drone show at Highland Heritage Regional Park. No drone vendors were available, but despite having limited inventory at the last minute, a traditional fireworks vendor was. Now the county is weighing greenlighting a nearly $80,000 event.

The Community Association and Metro District aren't available to staff it since they're focused on the concert.

"This doesn't seem like, in this current climate, with it being so hot, that you would want to rush something like this. It just feels like a really dangerous idea," Mayr said.

Highlands Ranch Metro District shared the following comment:

"Out of an abundance of caution during high-fire danger conditions earlier this spring, the professional fireworks show planned for July 4 in Highlands Ranch was cancelled. HRCA and HRMD pivoted plans to a community celebration with a concert on July 2.

In response to community feedback, the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners is considering a fireworks show at Highland Heritage Regional Park at 9 p.m. on July 4. A final decision is expected from the Board on June 30. Any planned fireworks display would depend on conditions on the day of the event. HRMD appreciates the support from Douglas County in serving our residents. Once a decision is made by the commissioners, we will help to communicate the plans to our residents.

HRCA, HRMD and Douglas County share the community's excitement to celebrate our nation's history and look forward to all the events planned for the Fourth of July weekend in Highlands Ranch."

But some Highlands Ranch neighbors are left scratching their heads, worried it could be an explosively bad decision.

"What changed? What made them all of a sudden decide to pivot to this? We know the weather hasn't improved, the wind has been crazy. I mean, I just don't understand the reasoning behind this," Mayr said.

"It seems really like a dangerous idea to do this, especially in light of what just happened Saturday with the firemen dying fighting forest fires. It just seems like, why would we do that?" she said, referring to the deaths of three firefighters in western Colorado.

"We just really need to think of what's going to happen next, and I don't think that we're doing that," said McEowen. "With the fires out west and state firemen going out there to help, what's going to happen here if we have something happen and it spreads and it's catastrophic? Nothing, because everyone's out west."

Monday, South Metro Fire Rescue deployed four firefighters to the Gold Mountain Fire south of Ridgway, Colorado. Another firefighter is already helping out in the Grand Junction area. South Metro told CBS Colorado they are required to have a crew on standby for all the professional fireworks displays in their territory.

Commissioners will make the final decision on the fireworks show during their 10:30 a.m. work session Tuesday morning. Those meetings are not live streamed but are open to the public.

Highlands Ranch Water shared the following comment:

"HRMD and HRCA pivoted plans and will be hosting a community celebration with a concert on July 2 at Highland Heritage Regional Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Safety remains our top priority, and we support the decision of our community partners including the Highlands Ranch Metro District and the Highlands Ranch Community Association.

If a firework display does not take place on July 4, there are still community traditions for residents to enjoy, including the Fourth of July Parade and HRCA's Independence Day 5K.

We appreciate the efforts of our community partners to provide safe and enjoyable opportunities for residents to celebrate the holiday."

See a list of other fireworks displays taking place on the Fourth of July in the Denver metro area.