Colorado backcountry skier who died in avalanche was once a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado backcountry conditions remain dangerous after skier is killed in avalanche
Colorado backcountry conditions remain dangerous after skier is killed in avalanche 05:48

An experienced solo backcountry skier and a one-time member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team was the person who died in an avalanche in Colorado a week ago. It is the only fatal avalanche in the state so far this winter.

On Jan. 7 Donald Moden Jr., 57, died on Red Mountain Number 3 near Red Mountain Pass.

donald-moden-jr.jpg
Donald Moden Jr. Ouray Mountain Rescue Team

Moden's wife contacted the sheriff's office when he missed a planned check-in. Then she went to the trailhead, found the avalanche and located her husband in a popular area for skiing known as Bollywood.

avalanche1.png
Colorado Avalanche Information Center

He was buried in 3 feet of snow, which was too deep for a self rescue.


The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says he was wearing an avalanche rescue transceiver and an avalanche airbag backpack which had not been deployed.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

