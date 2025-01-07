Backcountry skier dies in avalanche on Red Mountain Pass in western Colorado

A backcountry skier died in an avalanche near Red Mountain Pass on Tuesday. That's according to the experts from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, who said the slide happened on Red Mountain Number 3.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The skier was buried at about 11,300 feet on a northwest-facing slope in the southwestern Colorado region.

Avalanche forecasters are planning to visit the site of the avalanche on Wednesday to study what happened.

The skier was in an area that is known to locals as Bollywood.

The victim hasn't been identified.