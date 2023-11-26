Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones records first fumble recovery of his career

Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones has been in the NFL for 7 years, but until Sunday's game he had never recorded a fumble recovery.

Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He got his first early in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on a critical play for the Denver defense. Jones chased after Pierre Strong Jr. on a reverse play and knocked the ball out. He recovered it at the Cleveland 20 yard line. The Broncos offense took over and then scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Jones has had several forced fumbles in his career, which included five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before his arrival in Denver in 2022.