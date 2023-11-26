Watch CBS News
Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones records first fumble recovery of his career

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones has been in the NFL for 7 years, but until Sunday's game he had never recorded a fumble recovery.

NFL: OCT 29 Chiefs at Broncos
Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He got his first early in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on a critical play for the Denver defense. Jones chased after Pierre Strong Jr. on a reverse play and knocked the ball out. He recovered it at the Cleveland 20 yard line. The Broncos offense took over and then scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Jones has had several forced fumbles in his career, which included five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before his arrival in Denver in 2022.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles

First published on November 26, 2023 / 4:48 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

