Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones records first fumble recovery of his career
Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones has been in the NFL for 7 years, but until Sunday's game he had never recorded a fumble recovery.
He got his first early in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on a critical play for the Denver defense. Jones chased after Pierre Strong Jr. on a reverse play and knocked the ball out. He recovered it at the Cleveland 20 yard line. The Broncos offense took over and then scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
Jones has had several forced fumbles in his career, which included five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before his arrival in Denver in 2022.
