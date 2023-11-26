Defense forces more turnovers as Broncos defeat Browns 29-12, win fifth straight game

The red-hot Denver Broncos won their fifth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns 29-12. The Broncos ended the Browns' three-game win streak and boosted their chances of making the playoffs. They improved to 6-5.

D.J. Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos hits Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns as he carries the ball in the second half of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Some of the highlights for the Broncos:

- The defense created three turnovers, including two in the fourth quarter. The first of the two was a critical fumble recovery by defensive tackle D.J. Jones. They've now had 15 takeaways in the past 4 games, which is the most they've had in a 4-game stretch since the 1980s.

- P.J. Locke of the Broncos returned to the field after injuring his ankle two weeks ago against the Bills. The safety had a sack in the fourth quarter

- At the very end of the game Denver's defense recorded a safety.

- Samaje Perine got his first rushing touchdown in a Broncos uniform in the first quarter. It was only the second rushing touchdown for Denver all season.

- Quarterback Russell Wilson threw a passing touchdown and also recorded a rushing touchdown.

In the second half, linebacker Baron Browning hit Cleveland quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on what was ruled roughing the passer. Thompson-Robinson left the game and didn't return. It was later announced that he was in the league's concussion protocol.

The Broncos haven't recorded five straight wins since the 2015 season.

The Broncos travel to Texas to face the Houston Texans next Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are coming off a 24-21 loss there on Sunday to the Jaguars and are also 6-5.