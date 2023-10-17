Dive crews search for body near overturned boat at Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County

After an extensive search for a missing person near an overturned boat at Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon, dive crews with West Metro Fire Rescue turned the rescue operation into a recovery mission. Crews were called to the reservoir near Marston Lake about 2 p.m. on reports of a person missing from the neighborhood.

West Metro Fire Rescue divers searched for a missing person and an overturned boat in the water at Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake. West Metro Fire Rescue

Authorities said that no one witnessed anyone going into the water but there was an overturned boat in the water.

Dive crews used exhaustive sonar to search the reservoir along with an extensive underwater search but didn't find anyone. The conditions for divers are said to be challenging because of little to no visibility under the surface.

