Watch CBS News
Local News

Dive crews search for body near overturned boat at Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

After an extensive search for a missing person near an overturned boat at Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon, dive crews with West Metro Fire Rescue turned the rescue operation into a recovery mission. Crews were called to the reservoir near Marston Lake about 2 p.m. on reports of a person missing from the neighborhood. 

bowles-reservoir-water-recovery-west-metro.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue divers searched for a missing person and an overturned boat in the water at Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake. West Metro Fire Rescue

Authorities said that no one witnessed anyone going into the water but there was an overturned boat in the water. 

bowles-reservoir-water-recovery1-west-metro.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue divers searched for a missing person and an overturned boat in the water at Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake. West Metro Fire Rescue

Dive crews used exhaustive sonar to search the reservoir along with an extensive underwater search but didn't find anyone. The conditions for divers are said to be challenging because of little to no visibility under the surface. 

bowles-reservoir-water-recovery2-west-metro.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue divers searched for a missing person and an overturned boat in the water at Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake. West Metro Fire Rescue
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 4:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.