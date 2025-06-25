Despite rapid decline in car thefts in Colorado, Kia and Hyundai vehicles still targets

Colorado State Patrol says car theft in Colorado continues to be on a rapid decline. In the first six months of 2025, the state is already seeing a 20% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Even though the numbers are decreasing, owners of Kias and Hyundais are still the biggest targets for theft. The agency says one and five cars stolen are these vehicles.

Experts say the models with the key ignition are the biggest targets. The newer models have ways of upgrading their software to make them harder to steal. If you add a steering wheel lock or a pedal lock, this will add more levels of protection to your vehicle.

New Kia cars are displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Kia on May 30, 2023 in San Leandro, California. A surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts began last year after viral videos appeared on social media sites showing how to exploit the lack of anti-theft computer chips in the cars. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Data from Colorado State Patrol shows the top 10 most stolen cars in the state, and Kias and Hyundais make up half the list.

One of the best ways to reduce the likelihood of car thefts, experts say, is to make your vehicle less of a target. Make sure your vehicle is clean. Thieves are less likely to steal a vehicle that doesn't show something worth stealing.

Also, take out your garage door openers and any registration with your address so thieves won't know where you live or have access inside your home.

Never keep a firearm in your vehicle. If a thief steals your vehicle, they also have your weapon that can be used for other crimes.

Lastly, if your vehicle is stolen and your GPS can locate it, under no circumstances should you get it back yourself.

"When we recover stolen vehicles, our task force finds everything from stolen firearms, illicit drugs, and encounters erratic and dangerous behaviors from these car thieves," Cale Gould, spokesman for the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, said. "That is nothing we want to expose the public to."

If your vehicle is ever stolen and you don't have a GPS to track it, make sure you know your VIN and license plate number, make, model, and year of your vehicle. The more you know, the easier it is to find. CSP says when a vehicle is stolen, troopers have an 86% success rate of getting it back.

And if your car is stolen, CSP says some programs can help. The Victims Assistance Program helps with financial assistance, towing and impound fees, vehicle repairs, and temporary transportation. You can find this information on Lockdownyourcar.com.

Denver Track can help find stolen vehicles in Denver, while MetroTrack can help find stolen vehicles in Aurora.