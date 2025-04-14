Vehicle thefts in Colorado dropped 25% in 2024, second consecutive year of decline

The Colorado State Patrol says vehicle thefts in Colorado have decreased for a second year in a row. The CSP said there has been a 25% reduction in vehicle theft in 2024.

That is 8,401 fewer thefts compared to reported vehicle thefts in 2023. In 2023, vehicle theft decreased by 21% compared to 2022.

CSP said Colorado experienced 24,575 reported stolen vehicles in 2024, averaging a per capita rate of 415 stolen vehicles per 100,000 residents, compared to 32,976 reported stolen vehicles in 2023. This averages a per capita rate of 560 stolen vehicles per 100,000 residents.

CSP said new programs and legislation led to the decrease in vehicle thefts over the last two years. The new programs include steering wheel locks, GPS tracking, the Denver Track program and prevention knowledge.

The decrease is also credited to Senate Bill 23-097, Motor Vehicle Theft and Unauthorized Use bill. Current law criminalizes auto theft as "aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree" and "aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree." The penalties for both aggravated motor vehicle thefts are based on the value of the vehicle or vehicles stolen.

Even though vehicle theft has decreased in Colorado, drivers are urged to never get too comfortable. Make sure to always lock your car door and remove the keys, along with the garage door opener and personal documents. If a thief steals any of those items, they know where you live and can get into your home. Never assume your vehicle can't get stolen.

"It can happen to any of you and anywhere as well," said Cale Gould, Public Outreach Coordinator for Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. "Just because there aren't large incidences of auto theft in your particular area, doesn't mean that auto theft won't affect that area as well. This includes your neighborhood, where you work, where you take your kids to school and wherever you frequent most often."

Always report your vehicle stolen the moment you notice it is missing. Call 911 right away. Provide your make, model, and color of your vehicle, where it was stolen, and the license plate number.

Colorado State Patrol said 80% of vehicles that have been stolen have been recovered in Colorado.

CSP says that if your car is stolen, some programs can help. The Victims Assistance Program helps with financial assistance, towing and impound fees, vehicle repairs, and temporary transportation.