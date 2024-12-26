New Colorado law requires handgun in vehicle to be locked up and out of sight

If you keep a handgun in your vehicle, a new Colorado law starting on Jan. 1 will change how you travel with it.

According to data from the Denver Police Department, a significant portion of reported stolen guns are taken from vehicles. The department's 2023 statistics show out of 1,221 stolen guns, 846 were taken from cars and 61% of those stolen without the vehicle itself being taken.

The new law, HB24-1348, focuses on securing a firearm in a storage inside a vehicle. This law prohibits leaving a handgun in an unattended vehicle unless the handgun is stored in a locked hard-sided container that is placed out of view. The vehicle the container is in must be locked. If it's in the trunk, the vehicle and trunk must both be locked. If the firearm is stored in a soft-sided container, the firearm must have a locking device installed on it.

According to the new law, there are exceptions for the following:

- antique guns

- guns in vehicles used for farm or ranch operations

-people who live in their vehicles

- police and members of the armed forces

- certain activities related to hunting

Unsafe storage of a firearm in a vehicle is a civil infraction.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer says this new law will deter thieves from stealing firearms.

"Even if one firearm is stolen, that is concerning because that is something that you should have locked up and kept in your possession," Moltrer said.

Moltrer says if your handgun is stolen and ends up in the wrong hands, prepare yourself for worst case scenarios.

"That gun can be used in another crime -- whether that be something that could end somebody's life or even using it as a threat of violence," Moltrer said.

Moltrer said if you notice your handgun missing, you need to call your local police jurisdiction right away. Provide the gun's serial number and where it was stolen.