Coloradan Derrick White becomes an NBA champion for the first time

Derrick White hosts basketball camp in Parker
Coloradan Derrick White is an NBA champion for the first time in his professional basketball career. The veteran's Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night in Game 5 in Boston and won the NBA Finals series 3-1.

Derrick White of the Boston Celtics reacts after a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

White was a star on the court at Legend High School in Parker, played for the Colorado Buffaloes and his family lives in Colorado. He said in a visit to the school last year that he plans to return to the Centennial State when his pro career is over.

"(Colorado) means a lot to me," White said during a ceremony where the school adorned him the first member of their hall of fame.

White has what CBS Sports calls a "do-it-all skillset" and just turned in his best season of his career, which started in 2017 after White left the Colorado Buffaloes to go pro. White is eligible for a contract extension with the Celtics worth $126 million over four years.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 9:06 PM MDT

