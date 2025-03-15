Protests continue at dealerships across Colorado during national "Tesla Takedown" protests

Protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency are continuing to take place across the country, including multiple cities in Colorado.

Since January, Musk's DOGE has conducted mass federal layoffs at NOAA, the Department of Education, the National Park Service, and multiple other agencies. The department has recently terminated leases to federal agency offices and cut research funding in its push to downsize the federal government.

These cuts have prompted numerous protests across the country, including here in Colorado.

Littleton "Tesla Takedown" protest on March 15 Janine Brown

Littleton "Tesla Takedown" protest on March 15 Janine Brown

On Saturday, protesters gathered at dealerships in Colorado Springs, Littleton, Loveland, and Superior as part of nationwide #TeslaTakedown events on March 15. The movement is encouraging Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and encouraging people to dump their Tesla stock and protest the company.

Tesla's stock dropped more than 30% in 2025 as pushback against the federal cuts continues. Tesla owners and dealerships across the country have also seen a spike in vandalism, including numerous cases at a dealership in Loveland.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk deliver remarks next to a Tesla Model S on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke out against calls for a boycott of Elon Musk's companies and said he would purchase a Tesla vehicle in what he calls a 'show of confidence and support' for Elon Musk. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

President Trump has threatened to label violence against Tesla facilities as "domestic terrorism" and made a show of public support for Musk Tuesday by purchasing a Tesla in front of the White House.