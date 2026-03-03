Denver's Ruby Hill Rail Yard closes for the season

It was a short run for Denver's Ruby Hill Rail Yard this season. The urban terrain park opened for the season on Sunday, Feb. 1 and the city announced its closure on March 3.

According to the City of Denver, despite the unseasonably warm weather, Denver Parks and Rec and Winter Park were able to offer free snowboarding lessons. They even welcomed Olympic athletes to the park!

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 13: Recent CU economics graduate Colin Cohan tests his snowboard skills on a feature at the Ruby Hill Rail Yard February 13, 2018 in unseasonably warm temperatures. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The rail yard features newly designed rails, boxes and configurations for all skill levels from beginner to advanced.

The city said in a statement that it is already looking forward to next season.

All season, the Denver metro area has experienced unseasonably warm and dry conditions. Last month, NWS Boulder said temperatures at Denver International Airport hit 68 degrees on Feb. 15. The normal temperature for that time of year is 45 degrees, with the previous heat record on that day recorded was 67 degrees in 2017.