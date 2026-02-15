Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver breaks heat record, marking hottest Feb. 15 in recorded history, according to National Weather Service

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Denver broke another heat record this winter, after the National Weather Service saw the hottest Feb. 15 in recorded history.

NWS Boulder said temperatures at Denver International Airport hit 68 degrees just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The normal temperature for Feb. 15 is 45 degrees, and the previous heat record was 67 degrees in 2017.

thermostat.jpg
A thermostat on the roof of CBS News Colorado's building is seen on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. CBS

Sunday also saw hot and dry conditions across the region, and CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Center predicted record-breaking heat as a possibility.

Monday is expected to be another warm day with a high of 70 degrees before a cool down in the following days.

Sunday was the second time Denver broke a heat record this month, with the first one being on Feb. 9 when the airport weather center recorded 71 degrees. It's also the fourth record-breaking high temperature recorded this winter, according to data from the National Weather Service.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue