Denver breaks heat record, marking hottest Feb. 15 in recorded history, according to National Weather Service

Denver broke another heat record this winter, after the National Weather Service saw the hottest Feb. 15 in recorded history.

NWS Boulder said temperatures at Denver International Airport hit 68 degrees just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The normal temperature for Feb. 15 is 45 degrees, and the previous heat record was 67 degrees in 2017.

A thermostat on the roof of CBS News Colorado's building is seen on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. CBS

Sunday also saw hot and dry conditions across the region, and CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Center predicted record-breaking heat as a possibility.

Monday is expected to be another warm day with a high of 70 degrees before a cool down in the following days.

Sunday was the second time Denver broke a heat record this month, with the first one being on Feb. 9 when the airport weather center recorded 71 degrees. It's also the fourth record-breaking high temperature recorded this winter, according to data from the National Weather Service.