Denver's Ruby Hill Rail Yard opens for the season this weekend

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard will open for the season on Sunday, Feb. 1. Denver officials said this year, the rail yard features newly designed rails, boxes and configurations for all skill levels from beginner to advanced.

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The free urban terrain park, which is a joint venture between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, will be open until March as long as the weather cooperates. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is open to both snowboarders and skiers and is free to the public.

If the weather cooperates, the rail yard will be open until March.

Denver Parks and Recreation said recent cold weather has allowed for snowmaking at the rail yard. Winter Park Resort provides staff and technical assistance for the outdoor recreation area.

On Friday, Jan. 30, all beginners are welcome for free snowboard rentals. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to learn from Winter Park instructors and DPR Alternative Sports instructors. Denver said the hill will be groomed flat, with no features for advanced skiers and riders. There will be no sledding in the rail yard area but sledding and tubing will have a designated area.

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard in Denver Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The rail yard will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 31, for park preparation.

For the remainder of the season, rentals will be available on Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sundown.

Additional Information from Denver Parks and Recreation:

Free community events at the Rail Yard will include:

Denver Learns to Ride Day – Friday, January 30 and last Saturday before closure (TBD)

Steel Lovers Rail Jam Hosted by Burton– Saturday, February 14, 2026

Additional event details will be posted on denvergov.org/OutdoorRec as they are finalized.

Since the first season in 2007, the Ruby Hill Rail Yard has been redefining what winter recreation looks like in the heart of a city. As North America's first urban terrain park, the Rail Yard welcomes more than 12,000 visitors every season, offering free, family-friendly snow sports right in Denver.

Thanks to a strong partnership between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, volunteers, and community supporters, the Rail Yard continues to break down financial and physical barriers to winter sports.

With community and partner support, DPR seeks to install a new surface lift that will enhance the winter sport experience and foster a lifelong love of winter recreation. More information about this effort can be found at denverparktrust.networkforgood.com.

Ruby Hill Rail Yard was featured in the 2025 Warren Miller film "Sno-ciety", a celebration of the spirit of winter—wherever you ride and however you connect to the snow and the community around it. Learn more and watch the film at WarrenMiller.com.

Ruby Hill Park, home to the Rail Yard, is located off South Platte River Drive and West Jewell Avenue. Park hours are from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lighting in the Rail Yard is currently out of service due to site electrical repairs; it is not advised to ride, ski or sled after dark and doing so is at your own risk. Volunteers will be present during the lighted hours for upkeep the park and assist visitors. The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is free and open to the public.

Due to current construction at Ruby Hill Park, the Rail Yard can be accessed through the lower part of the hill and parking will be available at the entrance at West Jewel Ave and Navajo St. near the ballfields. Parking is not permitted in and on grass areas.