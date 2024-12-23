Beloved Denver Christkindlmarket moving to new home next year

Denver Christkindl Market getting a new home next year

Downtown Denver has a lot to offer during the holidays. One local favorite, the Christkindlmarket, will see some changes next year.

Denver Christkindlmarket is an authentic German-style holiday market that offers local and European craft and food vendors, live events, and entertainment. The market runs from Nov. 22 until Dec. 23.

Some unique sights and tastes visitors can find at the Christkindlmarket include hot Glühwein, Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee, or hot chocolate, and opportunities to meet with St. Nikolaus, Krampus, and the Christkind herself. Each wooden hut features finely crafted gifts and treats sold by merchants from Colorado and abroad.

Next year, the German Christmas market will move from Civic Center Park to the Auraria Campus in Downtown Denver. The German American Chamber of Commerce said Civic Center Park will be under construction around the same time the market occurs.

The chamber said the Auraria Campus is a great spot because it celebrates different cultures and prioritizes sustainability.

Next year will be the 25th anniversary of the market, which will start on Nov. 21.