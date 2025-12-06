Denver's daily holiday drone show: where to watch, what to expect

Denver's holiday drone show has returned and 600 drones are helping make it happen. The nightly event started last month but runs every night through the end of the year.

Visit Denver has teamed up with Brightflight Drone Shows, the Denver-based company involved in this year's Indy Eve celebration, to put on the show, which will be holiday-themed each night.

The shows will feature drones with big lights that light up in shapes depicting Santa and his reindeer to various Denver landmarks like the Mile High Tree and Union Station. Some nights will feature special shows, dedicated to Denver's sports teams, according to Visit Denver.

Here's when and where the drone show will take place and the best places to watch it.

When: Every night, just west of downtown Denver, at 7 p.m. They'll be 10 to 15 minutes each night.

Best places to watch:

Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street

Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Complex, 1736 Speer Blvd

54thirty Rooftop Bar at Le Meridien, 1475 California Street

Peaks Lounge at Hyatt Regency CCC, 650 15th Street, on the 27th floor



The show is free, all ages, and open to the public.