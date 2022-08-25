Watch CBS News
Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.

United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.

The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.

Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol. 

