Denver woman recalls meeting Pope Francis on her honeymoon, and being inspired to serve others

Catholics in Denver remember Pope Francis after his passing

Catholics in Denver remember Pope Francis after his passing

Catholics in Denver remember Pope Francis after his passing

After his passing on Monday, Coloradans are remembering Pope Francis, including one woman who met him on his honeymoon.

As the first pope from outside Europe, Pope Francis' ascension held special meaning for his followers in the Americas -- including in Colorado and at the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Rocio Delgado Marquez, a parishioner from Denver's Guadalupe Church, has a special devotion to Pope Francis.

Rocio Delgado Marquez serves on the parish council at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Denver and recalls meeting Pope Francis -- an experience that she says moved her to serve others. CBS

"I specifically recall the day he became the pope," Delgado Marquez said.

She was in college at Metropolitan State University Denver in 2013.

That same year, she made a pilgrimage to see Pope Francis at World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro.

Rocia Delgado Marquez prepares for Pope Francis' 2013 visit to Brazil for World Youth Day. Rocia Delgado Marquez

"To be close to him, to be near him, to see the impact he had on the youth and everyone screaming, 'This is the juventud del papa -- we are the youth of the pope,'" she said.

And for all the excitement of being surrounded by 3 million people, Delgado Marquez remembers the silence when Pope Francis led the youth in prayer.

"You could hear the waves of Copacabana's beach in this silence, full of respect and love, and that's an experience that really sticks with me," she said.

Pope Francis arrives in the Popemobile for his final Mass on his trip to Brazil, with millions expected to attend, on July 28, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A reported crowd of 3 million faithful jammed the beach for a prayer vigil on the final night of World Youth Day. Mario Tama / Getty Images

In 2019, Delgado Marquez got married and visited the Vatican on her honeymoon, where she received a blessing from the Holy Father.

"That was a very special moment," she said.

On that same trip, she attended a Mass with Pope Francis for the World Day of the Poor -- a tradition he started.

Pope Francis offers lunch to around 1,500 poor people at Paul VI's Audience Hall on the occasion of the 3rd World Day of the Poor in Vatican City, Nov. 17, 2019. Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

She especially admires his humility and support for the world's marginalized people.

"It warms my heart to hear him speak Spanish and speak directly to us," Delgado Marquez said. "His parents were immigrants. My parents were immigrants. He knows the struggle. And this community is full of immigrants."

Delgado Marquez serves on the parish council at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She says Pope Francis' teachings have enriched her life, which she hopes to devote to the service of others.

"It all comes back to dignifying the human being and making them feel human," she said.