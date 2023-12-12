Denver celebrates feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Denver is celebrating with its "Our Day of Guadalupe Feast Day." It's a special day for the Catholic community and an annual tradition for many Latino and Hispanic communities in Denver.

CBS

Masses are happening every hour, on the hour, until 8 p.m. tonight, with the first mass beginning at 5 a.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe refers to the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Every year, hundreds of Catholics gather at Our Lady of Guadalupe church as a sign of their devotion to Mary. It coincides with the day she appeared before an indigenous man, Saint Juan Diego, in 1531.

On Dec. 11, people gather to pray and sing in Mary's name. On Dec. 12, masses and more celebrations are held on feast day.

All of today's masses at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will be held in Spanish, with one bilingual mass happening at 11 a.m.

All masses will be celebrated with mariachi bands, folk dancers, food and more.

For more information, visit ologdenver.org.