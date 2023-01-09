Denver Weather: Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.

Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.

As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.

Snow covers the ground across about 80% of Colorado as of Monday morning. With high temperatures finally reaching into the 50s at lower elevations on Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows staying near freezing, that percentage could shrink closer to 60% by Tuesday afternoon. Somewhat stronger wind speeds should also help accelerate the melting.

Snow cover across Colorado as of Monday morning. CBS

The next chance for new snow along the Front Range will be during the day on Wednesday. At this time, no more than 1-2 inches are expected in the Denver metro area from a quick blast of snow that should develop after the morning commute and should end before the evening commute.

Temperatures will also turn colder on Wednesday before warming back up going into MLK Day weekend.