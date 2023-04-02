Denver weather: Red flag warning Sunday for Denver metro area

The dry, warm, and windy conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the Denver metro area and the southeast plains from 11 a.m. through tonight. You want to avoid outdoor burning and any outdoor activities that could produce a spark because if a fire were to start it would spread very quickly.

Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s today with temperatures near 80 degrees in southeast Colorado. The average high temperature for this time of year is 60 degrees.

Monday will stay warm and windy ahead of our next storm system. Monday night into Tuesday snow will move into the Front Range. The mountains will see the bulk of snow with a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch in place.

The Park Range could get 12 to 24 inches of snow with wind gusts 45 to 55 miles per hour making for difficult travel due to blowing and drifting snow.

We are expecting light accumulation across the Denver metro area with up up to 3 inches of snow through Fort Collins and Greely.

We will see a drastic drop in temperatures. With daytime highs only in the 30s on Tuesday.

