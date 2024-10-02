Denver weather: Possible record-breaking heat Wednesday

Daytime high temperatures will be well above normal Wednesday reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s. If we reach 90 degrees in Denver, it will be our latest 90 degree day on record. The current record is 88 degrees, set in 2005. With the summer-like heat also comes breezy conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning for northern Colorado through 7 tonight. Wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph, with relative humidity dropping below 10 percent. It's a good idea to avoid any outdoor activities that could cause a spark because if a fire started it would spread very quickly.

CBS

Tonight a dry cold front will usher in cooler temperatures for Thursday with daytime highs falling into the mid-70s. Even though it will be cooler compared to Wednesday, temperatures will still be slightly above normal. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 72 degrees. By the end of the week high pressure takes hold and temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s. Once again, Denver could be near record breaking heat on Saturday with a current forecast high of 89 degrees. Saturday's current record set back in 1997 is 86 degrees. Conditions are expected to stay dry through early next week.