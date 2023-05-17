Denver Weather: Another good chance for showers coming Thursday, heaviest rain should stay away from the metro area

More unneeded rain is on the way to Colorado's Front Range on Thursday but this time around the heaviest rain should stay south of the Denver metro area.

A cold front set to arrive in Colorado Thursday morning will cause a good chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times but total rainfall should be considerably less compared to a week ago when many neighborhoods measured more than 3 inches of rain.

Most areas around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should received less than 1 inch on of rain and it could be considerably less for some area on the northeastern plains of Colorado. Meanwhile some areas south of Castle Rock could measure at least 2 inches of rain especially in southern Colorado in the Walsenburg area.

There are no current Flood Watches anywhere in Colorado but one may be eventually needed mostly south of Colorado Springs.

Regardless how much rain falls in the Denver metro area on Thursday, ongoing flooding issues could get somewhat worse and Denver will continue to climb higher on the Top 10 list of wettest May's on record. The city is currently in 10th place with 4.70 inches of rain since May 1. The average monthly rainfall for the entire month is 2.16 inches.

After a good chance for rain through at least midnight Thursday night, additional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected on Friday but fewer areas will get wet. Somewhat cooler temperatures will also arrive for Thursday and Friday before 70s return for the weekend.