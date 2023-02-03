'When a conduit breaks, it's a big messy deal': Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess.

CBS

"Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso.

Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house.

"So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman.

Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the corner of Eudora Street and Hale Parkway. They had to scramble to get their cars out while the garage filled with water.

"I thought, "Oh wow... there's water in here,'" said Vaeth. "I went back up and got my other boots and walked out to my car and luckily there was no water in my car."

Others weren't so lucky. Their vehicles got stuck as the garage filled with water and mud.

"It could come down the whether you have a truck that's high off the ground or a car that rests lower to the ground," said Hartman.

For those whose car is damaged, Denver Water will help them out.

CBS

"We provide up to $1,000 that's not covered by insurance," said Hartman.

So, for now, all residents can do is wait until Denver Water replaces that conduit and cleans up the mess.

"You know things happen. You have to make due right?" said Vaeth.