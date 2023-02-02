Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver water main break opens big hole in the street near Rose Medical Center

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver water main break opens big hole in the street near Rose Medical Center
Denver water main break opens big hole in the street near Rose Medical Center 00:31

A water main break opened up a giant hole on Eudora Street near East Hale Parkway on Thursday morning. That's near Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood.  

water-main-break-2.jpg
CBS

Denver Water officials confirmed it was a 30-inch pipe that broke and could confirm earl in the investigation some vehicles had been damaged by flooding, including flooding in an underground garage. 

water-main-break-castro-5.jpg
CBS

Water was shut off in the area at around 6 a.m.  

water-main-break.jpg
CBS

Eudora Street was closed at 7 a.m. between Hale and East 9th Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during repairs. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.