Denver water main break opens big hole in the street near Rose Medical Center

A water main break opened up a giant hole on Eudora Street near East Hale Parkway on Thursday morning. That's near Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood.

Denver Water officials confirmed it was a 30-inch pipe that broke and could confirm earl in the investigation some vehicles had been damaged by flooding, including flooding in an underground garage.

Water was shut off in the area at around 6 a.m.

Eudora Street was closed at 7 a.m. between Hale and East 9th Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during repairs.