More than 63,000 fans attend Denver Summit FC's first-ever home match, which ends in scoreless draw

The most heavily-attended NWSL game ever ended in a scoreless draw on Saturday. A total of 63,004 people came out on a warm Colorado spring day to see the 0-0 match between Denver Summit FC and Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High.

It was Summit FC's inaugural home game, and the players on the professional women's soccer team were overjoyed to see such a great turnout.

"I had a few tears in my eyes, and I truly didn't believe that this was something that was going to happen in my career," said forward Janine Sonis, who went to high school in Colorado. "I'm just so grateful to be here."

Goalkeeper Abby Smith said it was impossible not to get hyped up by the gigantic crowd.

"At one point during the game when everybody was stomping their feet it was like a giant rumble," Smith said. "I think it's intoxicating."

After the game, Summit FC coach Nick Cushing said his squad, which now sits in the middle of the NWSL standings, can use the incredible fan support as a launching point to "try harder, work harder and try to be better."

Sonis said she was proud to be represent her community before the largest crowd in the NWSL's history.

"To give back to a community that gave me everything that I have really does mean the world to me and to do it in front of 63,000 people is incredible. So it was a tough balance to manage the emotions," Sonis said. "I will never forget walking out of that tunnel today and hearing the crowd."

Denver Summit FC now has a record of 1 win, 1 loss and two draws. Fans who are hoping to see them in action in Colorado again can see their second home game on Saturday, April 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.