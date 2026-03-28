Fans of Denver Summit FC hopeful pro women's soccer has a long-term future in the city

Women's soccer is experiencing a surge in popularity across the United States, and that momentum has reached Denver.

For the first time, Colorado's largest city is home to a professional women's soccer team. Denver Summit FC is making history not only for the sport, but also for the community.

Carson Pickett of Denver Summit FC and teammates celebrate their first victory after the NWSL match against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 25, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. Ira L. Black/NWSL via Getty Images

The rise of women's soccer in the U.S. can be traced back to landmark moments like the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, which drew a record-breaking 90,185 spectators to the Rose Bowl and helped elevate the sport nationwide. Overall, the 1999 Women's World Cup total attendance was 1.19 million.

"I did go to the '99 World Cup game at the Rose Bowl, and what an experience," said Jamie Leeburg, a physical education teacher at Dunstan Middle School in Lakewood and longtime soccer player. "Watching 98,000-plus fans cheering for the United States women's team was phenomenal."

Jamie Leeburg CBS

Leeburg said opportunities for women in soccer were limited when she was growing up.

"There were really no idols for me to look to for a sport that I love to play," she said.

That World Cup helped pave the way for the Women's United Soccer Association, the first professional women's soccer league in the world. But the league folded in 2003 due to financial challenges and low attendance.

Katie Hooker, now the head coach of the women's soccer team at Metropolitan State University of Denver, played professionally in that league with the San Jose CyberRays before it folded in 2003. Hooker, also went to the University of Denver, and played for their soccer team in 2001 and 2002. Before heading to the league in 2003.

"I was very fortunate to experience that time as a professional soccer player," Hooker said. "So that was a big bummer. Personally, I wanted to keep playing, so I just kind of stuck it out, kept training, waited around."

Katie Hooker, the head coach of the women's soccer team at Metropolitan State University of Denver CBS

Hooker said another opportunity to play professionally never came, but she has remained involved in the sport through coaching.

Now, with the continued growth of the National Women's Soccer League and the arrival of Denver Summit FC, she said it is exciting to see professional opportunities come to the city.

"I've been in Denver for almost half my life, and during that time I would have given anything to be able to play in what I could call a hometown," Hooker said.

Leeburg, who calls herself one of the team's biggest fans, said the excitement surrounding Denver Summit FC is already visible.

"I wear their gear all the time," she said. "I already have four shirts and a hoodie. I have pictures of the squad and a pennant hanging in my gym."

Supporters say the team's inaugural season represents more than just soccer. It also offers new opportunities and inspiration for future generations of athletes.

"It's a big deal for this university as a whole, and for our players to be a part of that," Hooker said. "There are career opportunities that will come into play in all kinds of avenues for them to continue to be involved in the sport."