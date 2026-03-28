First Denver Summit FC player says decision to come home is the "most fulfilling thing of my career"

The first player to sign on to Denver Summit FC says taking the leap was an easy decision.

Ally Brazier last played for the Orlando Pride, where she won the 2024 NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield -- the award given to the team with the best regular season record.

Despite her success with her past team, the Colorado Springs local signed on to Summit FC in August 2025.

"When I first heard that they got the bid for it, I got excited," Brazier said.

Then an offer came.

"(They asked) 'Would you want to want to come home?' and it was super easy (to decide),"

Ally Brazier (11) of the Denver Summit FC and Tierna Davidson (15) of NJ/NY Gotham FC seen in action during the NWSL regular season match between Denver Summit FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Ron Smits/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Colorado has long been a soccer state, according to Brazier.

"We have so many high-level national team players that come from Colorado," said Brazier, "There's so many youth teams from all over -- from Colorado Springs to Denver to, even going to Grand Junction, going down to Pueblo -- we went everywhere for soccer here."

Brazier says Denver Summit FC will give girls a chance to know they have a place in the sport and can do anything they put their minds to.

"Me being (able to come) home to play for my home state is seriously, like, the most fulfilling thing of my career," Brazier said. "No one can ever take that away from me and that's something I take a lot of pride in because I love Colorado so much."