Denver Summit FC coach Nick Cushing plans to play to roster's strengths in inaugural home opener

Denver Summit FC captured its first point as a franchise with a 1-1 draw against the Orlando Pride in Florida last weekend.

Melissa Kossler #25 of Denver Summit FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Denver Summit FC at Inter&Co Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Florida. Rich Storry/NWSL via Getty Images

It's a milestone worth celebrating, but likely the first of many during its inaugural season, including in its upcoming home opener. And while this season is about so much more than just that one game, head coach Nick Cushing understands the weight of the expectations on him and his team.

"It's really exciting. It's a responsibility that we have to take serious because this season will live forever, right? It's a season of firsts," he told CBS Colorado. "We will have a first home opener, we will have a first goal scorer, we will have a first win, and we have to celebrate those, but it's really important that we deliver a team that reflects the energy and enthusiasm that this state and our people have."

With a blank slate, the inaugural team could have been built in any number of ways. Aside from great talent, a key focus was constructing a roster with deep ties to Colorado's soccer roots.

"The likes of Lindsey Heaps, Janine Sonis, Ally Brazier, they've been developed within this state, so we're going to have a real connection with our team here. It's very unique what we've got; We've got homegrown players in our team, and I'm not so sure any other NWSL team has that," Cushing said. "I think first and foremost, they're the best players, so that helps. I'm really lucky that I'm working in the state that's created a lot of the U.S. Women's National Team's players -- the talent -- so that was important."

Yuna McCormack #14 of Denver Summit FC controls the ball whilst under pressure from Haley McCutcheon #2 of Orlando Pride during the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Denver Summit FC at Inter&Co Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Florida. Rich Storry/NWSL via Getty Images

"Also, to have a connection for younger players, boys and girls, to come to the stadium and see people like themselves from the state that have played at Colorado Rush and Real Colorado and other teams within the state really builds a bond and a connection between fans and club."

The veteran coach says his time coaching Manchester City Women and New York City FC will obviously influence his coaching style in Denver, but he also plans to shape the Summit's play style to the roster's strengths.

Nick Cushing, head coach of Denver Summit FC, reacts during the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Denver Summit FC at Inter&Co Stadium on March 20, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Alex Menendez/NWSL via Getty Images

"We will play forwards, we will attack the game, we will create a lot of fast attacking football, we will get a lot of numbers in the box, and I want to create chances. I think if you create consistent chances, you win games, but you also entertain the fans that are in the stadium," he said.

Colorado has long been ready for a women's soccer team, and it will certainly be a sight to see when Summit takes the pitch at Empower Field at Mile High for its inaugural home opener.

"Hopefully, we can build that connection with our crowd, we can start to grow the atmosphere," Cushing said. "I'm so excited for it."

Get an inside look at Denver's newest team – Denver Summit FC. Watch "Soul of the Summit" ahead of the team's first home game on Saturday. Start your day with CBS Colorado Mornings at 7 a.m., then get ready for that inaugural game (vs. Washington Spirit, 12 p.m. Mountain Time on CBS/Paramount+) with the CBS Colorado half hour special about the NWSL team.

The team's home opener will be at Empower Field at noon on Saturday, March 28. The team says it has already sold 50,000 tickets and there are still more available. For those who can't attend, the game will air on CBS.