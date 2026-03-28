Colorado high school students chosen to shag balls at first Denver Summit FC home game

Saturday was a great day to become a women's soccer fan at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, but for the already initiated, it was a momentous one.

That was certainly true for Grandview High School junior Allie Smith and her teammates Reisa Cox, Paige Jasinowski, and Sophie Yates.

They spent Thursday evening practicing for their next match, but one thing they couldn't prepare for was being on the field for the first-ever home opener for Denver Summit FC.

A few weeks ago, their coach asked the team who would like to be the official ball retrievers for the game. For these four, it was a no-brainer.

"They sent us out a flier," said Yates. "When she introduced it, I shot my hand up."

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"It is just like something that's like never going to happen again. It's like a first time for everybody. And so just kind of like being like a part of that moment is something that's going to be really exciting," said Smith.

The environment was electric as the fans welcomed Denver's newest professional sports team.

"It's like it's a Broncos game, honestly. Like, there's so many people here," said soccer fan Sarah Fisher.

She helped host a tailgate before the game and says about 250 people showed up, which doesn't surprise her.

"Last week, they beat the reigning champs. So, we're excited," said Fisher.