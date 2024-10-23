Arrests announced in shooting on Interstate 25 in Denver that left 2 hurt, more could follow

Two men have been arrested in Denver who are believed to be responsible for a shooting on Interstate 25 last week. The Denver Police Department says it happened early Friday morning south of Colorado Boulevard. So far it's not exactly clear how it happened, but police say two people who were in a car were shot and they both were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

The victims were in a vehicle that came to a stop on the shoulder of the interstate near the Belleview Avenue exit. From there, they were taken to the hospital. Police said they were both adult males.

Denver police said the circumstance surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and arrest documents are not being released as they search for more possible suspects.

The men who were arrested are Burr Charlesworth, 42, and Luis Mendoza, 35. Both face charges including attempted murder and assault.