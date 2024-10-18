Denver police investigate shooting that left 2 injured, bullet holes seen in SUV

Police in Denver investigated a shooting on Friday morning that sent two people to the hospital and left an SUV peppered with bullet holes. According to officers, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Quebec Street about 6 a.m.

The SUV was found with several bullet holes in the 4800 block of South Quebec Street. CBS

Two adult males were rushed to the hospital with injuries and are expected to survive.

Denver police told CBS News Colorado that the SUV with bullet holes appears to be related to the investigation. What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

Police said that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).