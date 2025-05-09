Denver high school celebrates its legacy as it prepares to shut its doors

As the school year comes to an end in Colorado, seven schools are closing for good. Citing low enrollment, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for the closures back in November.

CBS

Hundreds of students will have to make the move to new schools next year, including those attending the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design.

On Friday, the school held a closing ceremony to celebrate the legacy its students and faculty are leaving behind, and unveiled a new mural in its hallway that highlights a decade worth of impact.

It was an emotional celebration for those who walked the halls, past and present.

"All the different feelings that happen when you know something is ending, but also happy to see that we're celebrating all the wonderful impact that we've made with our students throughout the years," said Dr. Evelyn Cruz, the school's principal.

DSISD specialized in project-based learning and small classroom sizes. But more importantly, its faculty and staff cultivated an environment of support and inclusion.

Erica Linares explains the school was the perfect fit for her daughter Maria Victoria who has autism, she and got emotional sharing the impact it has had.

Maria is only a freshman, but her first year of high school has been more than memorable.

"Honestly, it has to be one of my best years in school, because I was bullied a lot," said Maria. "Now I'm a part of the family, and I get to spread the word of what the school used to be."

Maria is among the students pictured on the newly unveiled mural, and an important part of the DSISD legacy.

"I have a hard time expressing what I feel," said Maria. "Even though my face doesn't really say sad. inside, I was actually pretty sad."

Thanks to help from staff, Maria has already found another high school. But, for her and many others, they're having to leave their safe space behind.

"Students like Maria and others that have expressed that concern, we've helped them look for places that can help them feel that safety that they felt here," said Dr. Cruz.

DSISD has shared its building with Morey Middle School. Although it's shutting down, the middle school will remain and expand into the building.

The students' last day of school will be June 3.