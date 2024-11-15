Some Denver students walk out of class to protest possible school closure

Students from the Denver Center of International Studies Baker school walked out of class on Friday to protest a possible school closure. The march is part of what an organized group calls a "last-ditch effort" to save both DCIS Baker and Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design (DSISD) at 14th & Clarkson, both on the Denver Public Schools' list of potential school closures.

Students at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design walked out of class on Friday. CBS

The students walked out of class on Friday morning and marched north on Elati Street from the 6th Avenue school to the DPS Administration Building at 1860 Lincoln Street. The group said they wanted to send a message to DPS school board and Superintendent Alex Marrero that they should seek alternatives to shutting down the school.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the school where students first gathered in the commons area before starting their march to the DPS Administration Building.

The group released a statement that read in part, DSISD is a unique school that offers high school students the opportunity to co-enroll with Colorado colleges and universities so that they can graduate high school with an associate's degree or trade certificate. It also houses a large population of students with neurodiverse needs and has a large population of LGBTQ students. Due to poor leadership by administration and a lack of follow-through from the school district, this one-of-a-kind school is on the potential closure list. Students hope that this walkout will make an impact on the school board's decision.