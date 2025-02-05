Watch CBS News
Explore the Denver Restaurant Week menus now online

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Restaurant Week menus are now live
Denver Restaurant Week menus are now live 06:39

Denver Restaurant Week has released its menus for the event happening next month. The annual event gives foodies the chance to try something new or enjoy a meal at a favorite restaurant.

drw-menu-drop-9pkg-transfer-frame-966.jpg
Denver Restaurant Week is March 7-16 CBS

This year, Denver Restaurant Week will include four price points: $25, $35, $45, and $55 for a multi-course meal.  

There are hundreds of restaurants in the Denver metro area to choose from, featuring cuisine from around the globe.

bistro-vendome-raw-sy-01-concatenated-124953-frame-25202.jpg
CBS

VISIT DENVER's program was originally created to showcase the city's local dining scene 21 years ago. The first year featured 83 restaurants which has grown to more than 250 in 2024. 

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

