Explore the Denver Restaurant Week menus now online

Denver Restaurant Week has released its menus for the event happening next month. The annual event gives foodies the chance to try something new or enjoy a meal at a favorite restaurant.

This year, Denver Restaurant Week will include four price points: $25, $35, $45, and $55 for a multi-course meal.

There are hundreds of restaurants in the Denver metro area to choose from, featuring cuisine from around the globe.

VISIT DENVER's program was originally created to showcase the city's local dining scene 21 years ago. The first year featured 83 restaurants which has grown to more than 250 in 2024.

