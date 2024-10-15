Some community members do not feel heard at Denver Public Schools school closures and consolidations meetings

With potential school closures and consolidations in Denver Public Schools on the horizon, many parents and advocates say they have concerns about how these changes will impact their children. Impacts and concerns include those in special education programs.

CBS

On Tuesday night DPS was hosting its last in-person meeting at the Evie Dennis Campus at 4800 Telluride Street. This venue change from Montbello High School occurred due to a scheduling conflict. The district states that these consolidations are essential to remain financially viable and to better allocate limited resources.

According to DPS, the district expects to see 6,000 fewer students by 2028, which is about an 8% decrease in enrollment.

"Parents are not feeling heard and still do not know what is next," said Anita Banuelos, a concerned education advocate and community member.

Banuelos is with the nonprofit Transform Education Now which encourages parents to play an active role in their child's education. She says everything feels rushed right now.

"It's not the first time DPS has done this, but the effects have not always been positive for Black and Brown students," said Banuelos.

Movimiento Poder, a nonprofit based in southwest Denver, is actively opposing the proposed school closures. Flor Canales with the nonprofit Movimiento Poder says data shows school enrollment has increased in the last couple of years.

"For us at Movimiento Poder, we don't see any real justification for school closures," said Canales.

Despite claims of low enrollment by DPS, Movimiento Poder cites data showing increased enrollment over the past two years, with a positive trend over a longer period.

"We're asking DPS to halt this process, for the school board to vote against school closures, and conduct a full impact community study," they added.

The organization argues that schools are central to community life, and closures could lead to a loss of safety and support for students.

"Here in the southwest area of Denver, we have a lot of Latino, immigrant families, and first-generation students. This community will be affected by school closures," they said.

The list of schools targeted for closure will be announced during the Board Work Session on Nov. 7. A virtual meeting will be held on Oct. 22.

Following the announcement, the Board and the superintendent will hold meetings with staff and families at the affected schools for the next two weeks. A public comment session on this topic is scheduled for Nov. 18, with the Board of Education set to vote on the proposed closures on Nov. 21.