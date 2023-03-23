Nonprofits discuss benefits/drawbacks of SROs in schools amid growing violence

This week, the conversation about bringing back school resource officers has been a hot one. Following the East High School shooting Wednesday morning, nonprofits and organizations are weighing in on what needs to be done in schools.

For Movimiento Poder, a grassroots organization that has been critical of police in schools and played a huge role in pushing them out – though saddened by Wednesday's events, their point of view has not changed.

"We still stand by SROs are not the solution, but we need to address the root causes of why students are doing what they are doing in our schools," expressed Elsa Bañuelos, the Executive Director of Movimiento Poder, which translates to "movement power" in English.

She believes more programs targeted toward mental health would be a step in the right direction.

"In inner-city schools, we are struggling, we don't have access that other communities have. We don't have access to mental health, we are struggling to pay rent and that causes a lot of stress and that comes out in different forms," said Bañuelos.

But for people like Dini Hodge, a team member of the nonprofit "Struggle of Love," he is sharing his story in hopes to be a voice of for troubled youth.

"I used to be one of those kids that used to take a gun to school," said Hodge.

He says that sometimes carrying a gun could be a form of protection.

"My uncle's house used to get shot up so it was protection for me and this is probably what a lot of these kids are going through, being nervous to get on the bus. Every morning… getting bullied," said Hodge.

But he credits an SRO for guiding him toward the right path and checking in with him daily.

"If it wasn't for Officer Parker checking in with me every morning before I went into school and making sure I was ok… I really don't think I would have made it this far," said Hodge.

Now working to change the narrative, he's just hoping to provide hope to the youth.

But what safety looks like in schools continues to be a complicated but necessary conversation for Organizations like Movimiento Poder.

"Right now we are just providing healing spaces for community folks to talk about what they are feeling and their reactions to what happened."

Struggle of Love is teaming up with Safe Haven for a citywide day of prayer on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at the state Capitol.