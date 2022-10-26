Denver Public Schools releases list of schools it plans to close

Denver Public Schools is considering closing some schools due to low enrollment. There are 10 elementary and middle schools that are in jeopardy.

In a statement, DPS said the move would help them focus on each student.

"We believe that students thrive when they have a fully staffed school, consistency in the staff and leadership of the school, sufficient whole child wraparound supports, and enrichment opportunities," the statement read. "In order to achieve our vision of Every Learner Thrives, in a declining enrollment environment, we have to concentrate our resources to be sure we can adequately support each and every learner."

The district's plan, includes the following proposals:

Columbian Elementary will unify with Trevista at Trevista

Palmer Elementary will unify with Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment K-5 grades at Montclair ECE at Palmer

Math Science Leadership Academy (MSLA) will unify with Valverde Elementary at Valverde

Schmitt Elementary will unify with Godsman Elementary at Godsman

Eagleton Elementary will unify with Cowell Elementary at Cowell

Fairview Elementary and Colfax Elementary will unify with K-5 grades at Cheltenham and ECE at Colfax

International Academy of Denver at Harrington will unify with Columbine Elementary and Swansea Elementary in a new enrollment zone with Columbine and Swansea.

Denver Discovery School will unify with schools in the Greater Park Hill – Central Park Enrollment zone.

Whittier K-8 will unify with schools in the Greater Five Points Elementary Enrollment Zone and the Near Northeast Middle School Enrollment Zone.

The recommended list of schools and the process of closing and consolidating schools will be presented to the Board of Education on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Board of Education will then vote on the recommendation on Thursday, Nov. 17.