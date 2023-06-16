Denver police search for thieves who stole $500,000+ worth of jewelry

Police in Denver are searching for thieves who stole $500,000+ worth of jewelry from a vehicle. The theft happened on May 25 just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Police said the thieves were in a Hummer H2, described as "lifted" with red-rimmed tires. They parked next to the victim's vehicle and stole a tote containing jewelry worth more than $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.