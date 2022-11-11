Denver Police Officer Jay Lopez released from the hospital
A Denver police officer returned home after he was shot during a response in Broomfield at the end of September.
Officer Jay Lopez was discharged from the hospital on Thursday night after he was shot in the neck by a suspect on Sept. 29. He was finally home after a long hospital stay.
The man who shot Lopez was wanted in a murder investigation in Denver. Police responded in Broomfield, and Lopez was injured during a shootout with the suspect. The suspect was killed when gunfire was exchanged.
RELATED: Denver police officer shot, suspect's body found in the street near Sheridan and Midway
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.