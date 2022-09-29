Denver police officer shot, suspect's body found in the street near Sheridan and Midway

Broomfield police rushed to the intersection near Sheridan and Midway just after 4 p.m. Thursday after a Denver police officer was shot. Several police vehicles were seen at the location, with crime scene tape blocking off the intersection and surrounding areas.

Copter4 flew over the scene which stretched for hundreds of feet from the intersection.

A witness who lives near the scene told CBS News Colorado that he heard 4 gunshots after his dogs started barking. That witness also said that he saw a body in the street that was not a police officer.

Broomfield police tweeted that the body seen lying in the street is that of the suspect.

Large police presence at the intersection of Sheridan Blvd and Midway Blvd. Intersection is closed. Additional details to follow shortly. Media please stage in the parking lot of the Maryel Manor at the corner of Sheridan and Midway. @broomfield @NMFirePIO — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022

One Denver police officer was shot, condition unknown. It is unclear what transpired leading up to the shooting.

Officer-involved shooting involving the @DenverPolice Fugitive Unit. Officer transported to local hospital with injuries. Condition unknown at this time. Suspect is deceased on scene at Midway and Sheridan. No danger to the community. No Broomfield Officers injured. @broomfield — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022

Broomfield police also said that there is no danger to the community. No Broomfield police officers were injured.